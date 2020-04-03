WACO, Texas — Waco City Manager Wiley Stem recently announced he has chosen Gregory Summers to be the new fire chief for the city.

Stem will now ask the Waco City Council to confirm Summers' appointment.

"I am excited to recommend Greg to the city council for consideration as our next fire chief and am looking forward to the leadership he will bring to this important position," Stem said in a release.

Summers was one two finalists from a pool of 46 applicants from across the country. According to the release, he has more than 34 years of fire service experience.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Management from Arkansas Tech University and an an Associate of Applied Science degree in Fire Science from Black River Technical College.

Summers is the former fire chief of Little Rock, Arkansas where we has chief for nine years. During his time in Little Rock, the department earned a Class 1 Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating and received international accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Also on KCENTV.com

11-year-old student hit by car while riding bike to school in Waco

24 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Did your candidate drop out of the race?