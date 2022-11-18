Mall-to-Mall project | Waco closes Industrial Drive westbound off-ramp

A detour will be located near the Industrial Drive to Imperial Drive U-turn, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The videos above and below are segments on the Mall-to-Mall project in Waco.

The City of Waco will continue to work on new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

Construction will cause the the Industrial Drive westbound off-ramp to close Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Additionally, the off-ramp will also be closed Nov. 19 starting at noon until work is complete later that day.

A detour will be located near the Industrial Drive to Imperial Drive U-turn, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The westbound auxiliary lane approaching the Industrial Drive off-ramp will also be closed, according to the TxDOT.

Like usual, TxDOT asks for drivers to follow the rules of the road.