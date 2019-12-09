WACO, Texas —

Community leaders in Waco are stepping up to help thousands of Central Texas families in need and struggle with hunger.

According to Feeding America, there are 44,960 people in McLennan county who are food insecure.

"We are very fortunate that Waco still has a low unemployment rate, but we also understand that even those who are employed still sometimes struggle," said Waco City Councilman Hector Sabido.

On Saturday, Hector Sabido and the Family of Faith Worship Center is partnering up for the first ever Feeding Hope Waco.

"We understand there are a lot of people living paycheck to paycheck and sometimes necessities are tough to come by,” said Sabido. “So this is an opportunity where we just want to give free groceries to anyone who shows up."

The goal is to give out 5,000 bags full of groceries, from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the Hart-Patterson Track & Field Complex.

"You can either get groceries in the drive through no questions asked, for anybody and everybody, or you can get out and enjoy the event," said Sabido.

In 2017 the annual food budget shortfall in McLennan County was more than $21,200,000.

"We hope this eases the pain a little bit more and eases the stress and the worry. That people will want to come out and have in opportunity where there's one less stress in their life.”

Also, the Animal Birth Control Clinic of Waco will give out free food for your pets. Plus, there will be live music, food, kids' activities, raffles and much more.

KCENTV.com popular stories:

Missing Mexia woman thought to be in danger found safe, police say

Killeen man whose sentence was vacated could be going home after spending a decade in prison for armed robbery

UT offers young Vol fan bullied for making own T-shirt admission, scholarship