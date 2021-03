The Waco Fire Department said they responded to the call just before 7 p.m. on South Loop Drive and Orchard Lane.

WACO, Texas — A two-vehicle crash in Waco sent twelve people, including eight children and four adults, to the hospital Sunday evening, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The fire department and AMR responded to the crash on South Loop Drive and Orchard Lane just before 7 p.m., fire officials said.

A total of 12 people were taken to the hospital and three had injuries, while nine others where medically evaluated, according to Waco fire.