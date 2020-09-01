WACO, Texas —

Crews have completed the removal of the I-35 southbound lanes that cross over MLK Blvd. in Waco.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all east and westbound lanes that cross under I-35 at MLK Blvd. are going to reopen as early as Friday afternoon.

After the crews finish, they are going to work to remove the southbound lanes that cross over University Parks Dr. All lanes on University Parks Dr. that cross under I-35 are expected to be closed starting on Friday.

Cars traveling in this direction will need to use MLK Blvd. or the Fourth and Fifth Streets to cross under I-35, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The east and westbound lanes of University Parks Dr. are anticipated to re-open Monday morning.

Work to reconstruct and expand the southbound I-35 lanes through Waco will continue with the removal of the southbound lanes that cross over BUS-77 and the Brazos River.

The removals are expected to take two days each. There will be closures of all east and westbound lanes that cross under I-35.

The Texas Department of Transportation said there will be more information on the project and it will be shared as work progresses. All schedules are dependent on weather and field conditions.

