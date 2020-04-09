Waco Culture Guide helps highlight diversity in the city

The Waco Culture Guide was put together by Baylor's Solid Gold Neighbor Program. The culture guide is to help highlight diversity in the city.

WACO, Texas — A new community engagement tool has been shared around Waco to help Baylor students, faculty and new residents navigate around the city.

There are 138,183 people in Waco with a demographic makeup that is 43 percent white, 32 percent Latinx American, and 22 percent African American.

With so many different backgrounds, cultures and religions, the Solid Gold Neighbor program wanted to pay homage to the diversity.

"This is a great way to showcase a few of the things that make Waco a great place for all people who are here,” said Cuevas Peacock, Assistant Director, Community Relations - Cultural Wealth for Baylor’s Solid Gold Neighbor Program.

The thirteen-page culture guide showcases the cultures, restaurants and people throughout Waco.

As Waco grows, Peacock said there is hope that even more diversity will be present within the city.

"When we have faculty, staff and students of color who come to Baylor campus they are looking for ways to connect with the community. For a long time, we did not have that, so the Baylor Culture Guide is our attempt to provide that resource, " Peacock said.

For more information about the culture guide, click here.