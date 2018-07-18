A Waco dollar store was hit twice in two separate criminal incidents Tuesday evening.

Officials said around 5 p.m., the incidents happened at the Dollar General located at 1701 W. Waco Drive.

The first incident involved a woman suspected of shoplifting.

According to Waco police, a white female suspect, who police have identified, took various clothing items and a soda.

The woman began arguing with an employee when she was asked to bring items back into the store and pay for them.

Police said the suspect pushed and assaulted the store employee and fled the scene on foot.

A warrant is forthcoming for her arrest.

Shortly after that incident, an unidentified black male wearing a white tank top and green shorts with white stripes entered the store.

The suspect went to the back of the store and placed unknown items in his shorts, police said.

As the suspect exited the store he was confronted by an employee.

The employee began chasing the suspect outside the store and in return, the suspect reached in his waistband. The employee saw a gun the suspect was attempting to pull.

Police said the suspect got on a BMX style bike and fled east on Waco Drive.

It is unknown what has taken.

© 2018 KCEN