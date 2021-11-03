Waco Family Abuse Center severely damaged from winter storm

“All of a sudden it was like we were in the middle of a waterfall."

WACO, Texas — It has been nearly a month since a winter storm nearly froze the state of Texas. But, Waco domestic violence shelter still needs help from the community.

The Family Abuse Center was severely damaged, which forced employees to scramble to find shelter for victims.

"Domestic violence does not end because of a winter storm," Executive Director of The Family Abuse Center of Waco Kathy Reid said.

The abuse center works to eliminate domestic violence in Central Texas by offering shelter, intervention and education to victims.

"Even though right now, for a short period of time, we can’t even get into our building,” Reid said.

This is because of significant repairs and unexpected expenses caused by February’s winter storm. Reid said although they have insurance it will not be enough to fix everything.

“All of a sudden it was like we were in the middle of a waterfall,” Reid said. “We had gallons and gallons of water that started coming through the ceilings and the insolation soaks it up. The ceilings get so heavy they actually break and fall through. That falling ceiling happened all through the night, we kept having ceilings fall. Basically, the shelter flooded completely.”

Reid said the center is in desperate need of donations from the community. Employees had to move people to temporary sites while they try to figure out how to get the damage and repairs done.

"We are maintaining all of our services,” Reid said. “Our hotlines are getting answered. We have staff working remotely. They are getting everything they would regardless of what is going on in the shelter."



To donate, please go to the family abuse center website.