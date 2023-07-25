A Waco family is sharing donations they received after a fire destroyed their home

Cenobio Banda and his family are helping 31 others who suffered a similar tragedy in Lacy Lakeview.

WACO, Texas — Tragedy struck for Cenobio Banda and his family on the morning of July 16, when they lost their home in a fire caused by an electrical issue.

Just 12 hours later, the deadly apartment fire in Lacy Lakeview disrupted the lives of dozens of people.

The Banda family, including their one-month-old child, is now living in a hotel, receiving donations from all over to help get them back on their feet.

Despite the tremendous loss and a difficult future to navigate, the Banda family recognized that 31 other peoples lives changed that same day for similar reasons, and they decided to do something about it.

They reached out to the affected families in Lacy Lakeview and offered a helping hand by sharing donations they were receiving.

Cenobio Banda stated, "We don't have everything we need, but we can all have a little bit of something. We all took a big loss and, you know, their pain isn't smaller than mine. So, I mean, we can at least have a little bit of what we need."

While the Banda family works to share their donations, they continue to wait to hear back from their insurance company.

This untimely, tragic event has forced Cenobio Banda to pause his local business, PhatBoy Micheladas.