Waco Family Medicine employees required to get COVID-19 vaccine

WACO, Texas — Waco Family Medicine announced Friday evening that it will require all employees, contract/volunteer clinical providers, students and volunteers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy applies to all current and future WFM employees and requires proof of vaccination or an approved exemption by Sept. 30.

WFM CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs communicated the new policy in a letter to employees.

“We have a moral obligation to do everything in our power to stop this disease from taking more lives and leading to more suffering. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to halt the destruction caused by this virus," Griggs said in the letter. "For this reason, health systems and centers of all sizes are requiring staff COVID-19 vaccinations."

WFM joins Baylor Scott & White and Ascension in requiring employees be vaccinated against the virus.

“This challenging decision was made with great deliberation and with the utmost concern for our patients, employees, and community," Griggs wrote to employees. "As you consider you own response to this requirement, please trust that Waco Family Medicine’s response is rooted in a deep respect and care for every member of the Waco Family Medicine family, our neighbors, and our entire community.”