Waco Family Medicine announces plans for new $51 million facility

The new facility will be a "one-stop shop" not only for primary and dental health but for behavioral and mental health as well.

WACO, Texas — Waco Family Medicine announced its plan to build a brand new multi-million dollar facility to meet the community's growing need for health care services.

"The dream for a new facility started nine years ago when we realized that we were already out of space and still growing," Dr. Jackson Griggs said, the CEO of Waco Family Medicine.

The health care organization has been around for more than 50 years in Waco. Dr. Griggs says the new $51 million facility will be a "one-stop shop" not only for primary and dental health but for behavioral and mental health as well.

"We have a vision for a whole person care in the new facility, not just medical care in the four walls of the exam room but whole person care that addresses all variety of human need pertaining to health," Dr. Griggs said.

In 2020, Dr. Griggs says they saw nearly 60,000 patients, which is about 22% of the McLennan County population. Their current building is about one-third the size of their future building.

"It'll have a wellness center that includes a fitness center with fitness equipment and a teaching kitchen just right there adjacent to our main lobby so that when patients come in they can access those things that help their overall wellness," Dr. Griggs said.

He added the pandemic has truly reminded us of the importance of health care and how much a new facility is needed to expand their services.

"It has only further invigorated our teams to build well and to build appropriately for increasing access for those who face so many barriers in their everyday life," Dr. Griggs said.

A groundbreaking for the new facility is expected next summer and it could take up to two years for it to be completed.