Waco man's family seeking justice three years after his murder outside Waco Red Lobster

Justin Bible's family celebrated his life on the third-anniversary of his death as they continue to seek answers.

WACO, Texas — Saturday marked the third anniversary of Justin Wayne Bible's death.

The local rapper was shot in the parking lot of Red Lobster, located off Loop 340 in Waco in front of the Richland Mall. One man was arrested shortly after but a grand jury ruled not to indict and no arrests have been made since them.

Bible's family released balloons on Saturday and prayed that justice would be served. They want to bring more attention to the case in order to work with the Waco Police Department.

“I feel like Waco PD is waiting for information from the community but I don’t feel like they’re out there pushing for information from the community," Zada Bridgewater, Bible's mother said.

She said that in the last month she has heard more from the police department than she had in the last three years. Even then, Waco police said the case has been a "difficult" one for investigators.

"This has been a difficult case for investigators, but one that they are continuing to investigate and will continue to investigate until justice is served," the statement said. "What we are looking for is anyone that may have knowledge of what actually happened in this case that may not have come forward already."

The family will be holding a "Justice for Justin" rally at the Waco Courthouse on Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m.