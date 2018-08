The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a warehouse at 2904 Industrial Blvd. north of Bellmead Friday morning.

A tweet from Waco Fire showed at least three fire trucks on the scene.

According to a Waco Fire Department official, the warehouse belongs to Agriwood Products LTD. The warehouse contains wood chips and that's what is burning.

Everyone got out of the building safely.

WFD onscene of warehouse fire @ 2904 E. Induststrial pic.twitter.com/bp8ypMBY2o — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 31, 2018

© 2018 KCEN