Waco Fire Chief announces retirement after nearly 4 years with the department, 41 years of service

"As I prepare to embark on a new chapter in life, I will leave with a sense of fulfillment and immense pride in all that has been accomplished during my tenure."

WACO, Texas — Waco Fire Department's Fire Chief Gregory Summers confirmed to 6 News Tuesday that he will be retiring after nearly four years of serving in the department, and after 41 overall years of fire service.

"It is with a sense of pride, gratitude, and a touch of nostalgia that I announce my retirement as Fire Chief for the Waco Fire Department," Summers said in a statement emailed to 6 News. "Reflecting on my tenure here, I am filled with a profound sense of accomplishment. We have achieved remarkable milestones that have not only elevated the fire department but also contributed to the safety and well-being of the community."

In his statement, Summers said he accomplished many things during his tenure, including but not limited to helping hire nearly 20 firefighters, invested over $15 million in newer fire vehicles and gear for the department, secured $12 million in funding for new fire stations, committed toward safety for the department, and expanded partnerships to address cancer within the fire service.

However, it was his efforts to increase diversity within the organization that he says was his most significant achievement.

"My goal was to create a department that reflects the rich tapestry of our community, and today, I am proud to say that we went from zero women to welcoming five talented and dedicated women firefighters into our ranks," he said. "Additionally, the Waco Independent School District has expanded their Future Heroes Academy to include firefighter I, II, and EMT training. These accomplishments serve as a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and underscores the strength that arises from embracing diverse perspectives."

"As I prepare to embark on a new chapter in life, I will leave with a sense of fulfillment and immense pride in all that has been accomplished during my tenure," he added.