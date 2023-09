The Department shared on social media they were assisting multiple agencies at the fire.

LORENA, Texas — Units from the Waco Fire Department are reportedly responding to a "brush and structure fire" in Lorena.

The Department shared on social media that they were assisting multiple agencies with the fire, located at Levi Parkway/Silo Hill Road.

No further information is known at this time. Updates will be given as more details become available.

MUTUAL AID STRUCTURE FIRE - Levi Parkway / Silo Hill Rd. in Lorena. @WacoTXFire units assisting multiple agencies with brush and structure fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) September 5, 2023