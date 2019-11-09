WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department was awarded a federal grant worth more than $840,000 Wednesday, according to the office of Senator John Cornyn.

The $842,523.30 grant came through the federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program. The SAFER grant supports hiring firefighters and recruiting or retaining volunteer firefighters.

SAFER is part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants, under the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Grants and Training.

“[Firefighters] deserve every resource possible at their disposal,” Cornyn said. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for supporting the Waco Fire Department.”

WFD was awarded the grant in hopes of hiring more firefighters, increasing deployment capabilities and allowing 24-hour staffing.

