Waco Fire Department launches EMS bicycle team

Each bike is equipped with an automated external defibrillator (AED), oxygen and bandaging supplies.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department recently launched its EMS bicycle team with the goal of improving the department's basic EMS services.

The EMS bicycle team, made up of four bikes, will help the department reach patients in hard-to-reach areas in an average of less than three minutes, the City of Waco said in a Facebook post.

Each bike is equipped with automated external defibrillators (AED), oxygen and bandaging supplies.