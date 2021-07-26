Waco Fire Department launches first Citizens Fire Academy

McLennan County residents will get the chance to learn about being a firefighter through classroom instruction, hands-on work and live demonstrations.

WACO, Texas — The first-ever Citizens Fire Academy in Waco will soon be taking applications and will provide residents of Waco a chance to gain an interactive learning experience from the men and women of the department.

"These courses will provide the residents of Waco with an interactive learning experience about the services provided by the men and women of the department and will include lessons on increasing fire and life safety awareness," the department said in a news release. "Participants will get to learn about the core job functions through classroom instruction, hands-on participation, and live demonstrations."

The application enrollment period is from Aug. 2 through Aug. 30 and classes will be held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 9. The classes will run though the month of September and will be held at the Waco Fire Department’s Fire Training Facility, part of the Emergency Services Education Center located at 7601 Steinbeck Road.

The Citizens Fire Academy is for residents of McLennan County that are 18 years and older and who want to lean more about how the Waco Fire Department conducts operations. Some of the topics covered include:

Waco’s hiring and training process

Apparatus familiarization

Hazardous materials

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR)

Fire tactics and strategies

Life-saving CPR training

The Citizens Fire Academy is limited to 25 participants and those selected must complete a waiver of liability and release form before the first scheduled class. The department said background checks are also mandatory on all applicants.