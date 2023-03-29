Waco Fire Department to mark 150 year anniversary with community wide celebration

From one fire station and horse drawn buggies to 14 fire stations and a fleet of fire engines, a lot has changed in 150 years.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a community wide event on April 3.

The celebration will be held at Fire Station #1 at 100 Peach St.

It will feature a fire safe house and agility course for kids, historical displays, and free hotdogs, cake, and cookies. Firefighters will also give out limited-supply challenge coins.

The posting of the colors will be provided by the Waco Fire Department Honor Guard. The Waco Firefighters' Pipes and Drums Band will provide live music.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, Fire Chief Gregory Summers and Waco Fire Historian Sean Sutcliffe will all speak.

“Our fire stations are extensions of the community,” said Chief Summers. “We’re excited to celebrate our 150th year anniversary with our retirees, residents, and visitors.”

The department was first organized in April 1873 after a devastating fire destroyed most of the buildings on Bridge Street. Since then, the department has grown from one fire station and horse drawn buggies to 14 fire stations and a fleet of fire engines.

Since 1873, 11 servant leaders have taken the helm as Waco Fire Chief.