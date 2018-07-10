WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere," which works to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.

NFPA statistics show that the number of U.S. house fires has been steadily declining over the past few decades. However, the death rate per 1000 house fires was 10% higher in 2016 than in 1980. These numbers show that while the fire service has made significant progress in teaching people how to prevent fires, there's still much more work to do in terms of educating people about how to protect themselves in the event of a fire in their own homes.

"Working in the fire service for many years, I know that people often make choices in fire situations that jeopardize their safety or even cost them their lives," said Fire Chief Bobby Tatum. "We need to do a better job of teaching people how to develop home escape plans and the benefit of practicing them."

On Saturday, Waco firefighters held a kids workshop at Home Depot. They shared fire prevention tips like changing out smoke detectors batteries, and how to use fire extinguishers.

"I think that exposure promotes tolerance and I think children need to know about the dangers so that they can have awareness," said parent Holly Latham. "You're never too old for awareness at all."

The 2018 Fire Prevention Week is October 7- 13.

