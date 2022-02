The fire occurred in the 5200 Block of Sanger Avenue on a porch of a business, according to police.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department responded to an early morning porch fire Monday, according to the Waco FD Twitter page.

The fire occurred in the 5200 Block of Sanger Avenue around 2:58 AM, via the official tweet.

No other information is available at this time.