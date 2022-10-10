Waco Fire Department responding to 2nd Alarm commercial fire

The department is reportedly combatting a large blaze on Imperial Drive.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is currently reporting that they are responding to a large fire along Imperial Drive.

Specifics of the fire have not been released, but the department has stated that multiple units are operating at a large fire at a business on the 8000 block of Imperial Drive.

Sources say that the fire is at or near Sunbright Recycling. The fire has been upgraded to a 2nd alarm by the Waco FD. Large piles of material are reportedly on fire at the scene.

According to Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department, units responded to the fire at 6:43 p.m. They were reportedly out on another call and were able to respond within one minute.

15 units are reportedly on scene combatting the blaze, including chief officers. According to Guillory, the fire is still very active.

The situation is ongoing, and updates will given as more information becomes available.