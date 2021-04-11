Waco Fire Department welcomes 10 new, 'most diverse class' of firefighters

Turns out this class is the most diverse the department has ever seen.



"I think diversity in any organization is important because you want to work toward having an operation, or a fire department in my case that is reflective in the community you serve," said Summers.



The class included one Asian American and two women, one of whom is the department's first African American woman.



"It makes me happy to see a qualified work force, a workforce that is capable doing the task that are necessary for firefighters. Now being that they are women and minorities, it does add to that," said Summers.



Summers' hope is for this group to become future leaders and is looking forward to their community contributions.



"We are looking at having a more robust recruiting efforts around the state of Texas so we can attract more candidates from all walks of life," said Summers.