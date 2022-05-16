Waco Fire engineer dies 'unexpectedly' while off-duty

"It is with a heavy heart... to announce the unexpected passing of our brother, Engineer Derek Henry, while off duty," the post said.

WACO, Texas — Waco firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own after Engineer Derek Henry died, according to the Waco Professional Firefighters Local-478.

Henry began his career with the Waco Fire Department in 1995 where he later earned the title of engineer.

"[He became] one of the most experienced and trusted individuals at that position in Waco Fire," the post said. "Everyone that worked with Eng. Henry would take note of his work ethic, and his joking behavior. We will miss our brother dearly."