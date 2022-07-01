House fire results in Waco family losing home, two pets

A family of four is currently displaced after a fire broke out Friday evening.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Notes | Video above and below are segments from a previous house fire.

A Waco family has lost their home and two family pets due to a house fire Friday, according to the Waco Fire Department.

There were three animals in the home at the time. A Cocker Spaniel and one puppy were killed in the fire. The owner was able to save one other dog, according to reports.

Waco Fire responded to the fire on the 3100 Block of Gilchrist around 11:50 a.m., according to reports.

When Waco Fire arrived, firefighters reported seeing heavy black smoke. The fire was cleared around 12:12 p.m. with the Fire Marshal ruling the scene an accidental fire, as stated by authorities.

According to reports, one family member suffered a little smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene but not taken to the hospital.