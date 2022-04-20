Waco firefighter loses home in overnight fire

Jared Pankonien rushed home to find his wife and three young children were okay, but his home was gone.

WACO, Texas — A Waco firefighter was on duty Tuesday night when he got the call that his own house was on fire.

Jared Pankonien rushed home to find his wife and three young children were okay, but his home was gone.

In a Facebook post, the Waco FD posted a Venmo QR code for those who want to help the family.

"If you would like to contribute to the Pankonien Family and their road to rebuilding for their family of five, it would be a blessing and greatly appreciated!," said the Waco FD.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.