Firefighters battle 3rd alarm fire in Waco

Waco Fire says two structures are on fire as firefighters battle 100+ degree temperatures.

WACO, Texas — Firefighters are battling a 3rd Alarm house fire in Waco, according to the Waco Fire Department.

According to Waco FD, the fire was first reported around 4:37 p.m. on June 25. Firefighters say the blaze is a house fire in the 2300 block of Colonial Avenue.

Waco FD said the fire has now been upgraded to a 3rd Alarm, with two structures on fire and firefighters battling temperatures over 100 degrees.

One firefighter is reportedly being treated for heat symptoms by EMS.

This is a developing situation. Updates will be given as more information becomes available.