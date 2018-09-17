WACO, Texas — If we don’t already have enough reasons to love the Waco Fire Department, here’s another reason to fall in puppy love.

When a puppy became trapped in a 30-foot well on Sunday, the men and women of the Waco Fire Department Technical Rescue Team put their specialized training to use and jumped into action.

According to video posted to Twitter, the team hooked a firefighter to a harness and lowered him into the abandoned well in the 1800 block of North 6th Street.

The moment WFD Technical Rescue Team members pulled a trapped dog from a 30 ft. deep abandoned well last night in the 1800 Block of N. 6th St. Equipment & specialized-training pay off! pic.twitter.com/KLuSWuT80U — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) September 17, 2018

The rescuer held on to the puppy until they were both pulled to safety, the video showed.

It is unknown how the puppy became trapped or how long it been at the bottom of the well.

KCENTV.com reach out to the Waco Fire Department, but have not received a response.

