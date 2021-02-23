Waco Foundation launches winter storm community relief fund

Then the funds will be distributed to local nonprofits across McLennan County that provide assistance for families who've been heavily impacted by the storm.

WACO, Texas — The winter storm that hit the lone star state has left many Texans dealing with the aftermath.

So the Waco Foundation wants to help. The nonprofit along with the City of Waco launched a winter storm community relief fund, where people can contribute. It was launched Sunday and on Monday they contributed $25,000 to get the fund started.

"We know during difficult times our community is very philanthropic and very charitable so we knew there would be local folks wanting to support local folks who are having a difficult time," Natalie Kelinske said, the director of communications for Waco Foundation.

Then the funds will be distributed to local nonprofits across McLennan County that provide assistance for families who've been heavily impacted by the storm.

"We're really looking at folks who are elderly, who are uninsured or who are disabled who have low income and might not be able to access the federal or state funds, may not have insurance," Kelinske said.

Texans can also get help from FEMA, after President Biden signed a disaster declaration for the state.

You can do this by going to disasterassistance.gov, then click find assistance. There you can fill out categories you may be eligible for.