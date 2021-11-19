At least 2 injured in 18-wheeler rollover in Falls County; roads blocked due to ammonia leak

Waco hazmat along with other units responding to an 18-wheeler ammonia leak on FM 147 and 1240 in Falls County.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital and another victim remains on the scene of an 18-wheeler that overturned in Falls County, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The fire department's hazmat team was called out to FM 147 and FM 1240, just east of Marlin, around 1 p.m. in response to the rollover, said Lt. Keith Guillory. The 18-wheeler was carrying ammonia and was leaking, he said.

One victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter while another victim remained on the scene. Guillory said the fire department is working to secure the leak before they can recover the person.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay in their homes and to avoid the area. They said the roadways in the area are blocked, stopping all traffic.

