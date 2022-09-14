x
Waco High School back to class Wednesday, local expert weighs in on safety concerns

Dr. Tamlyn Jones with A&M Central University said how Waco PD reacted to the event Tuesday at Waco High School should be reassuring to parents and families.

WACO, Texas — Waco High School will continue classes as normal Wednesday morning after a false report of an active shooter Tuesday afternoon.

Some families were left on edge, with a few students not wanting to go back to class.

But one expert from A&M Central Texas, Dr. Tamlyn Jones, said what happened yesterday shows that Waco PD and the district is prepared to keep students safe.

"These districts routinely have drills of all kinds -- they know exactly how to manage the students in the best way to keep them safe," Dr. Jones said.

Not only did Waco PD respond in a timely manner but the district responded in a way that kept everyone safe. 

Dr. Jones said it's important the district and officers treat every scenario as if it is a real event.

"They (Waco ISD) handle it like it's the real deal because the climate we're in -- you'd rather be on the side of too cautious than not being cautious enough," he added.

