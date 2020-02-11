Waco Hippodrome to close Raleigh Diner, Hightop Bar, suspend dine-in, ticketed movie services

As of today, The Waco Hippodrome will be limiting operations.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Hippodrome Inc., located at 724 Austin Avenue in downtown Waco announced that it will close the Raleigh Diner and Hightop Bar. It will also suspend dine-in and ticketed movie services effective Monday.

Waco Hippodrome Inc. will retain the historic theatre and make the venue available for rental. Future operations will be managed by Turner Behringer Property Management, according to the Waco Hippodrome Facebook Page.

The recently added smaller theatres that face South 8th Street will become available real estate suitable for a variety of purposes. The event space will remain available, but it is time for the Turners to focus on their core competency: development, according to the Facebook post.

“Bringing the historic Hippodrome back to life was a labor of love for us, and she’s in good shape today. The enhancements to the property, the addition of the dining facilities, and expansion along 8th Street will afford a tremendous opportunity for someone with the passion and drive to make their own mark in downtown Waco,” said Shane Turner, one of the owners of The Waco Hippodrome Theatre.

For those who have events planned with the Hippodrome, The Raleigh Diner, or the Hightop Bar, a representative from The Waco Hippodrome will review contracts and be in touch soon.

“We’re working out details now on how to best meet the needs of our customers. This is still a premier venue for events and we want people to continue to think of the Hippodrome as a valuable community resource," Turner said.

The Turners will continue to offer the venue for event rentals, special events, and concerts. All currently booked and ticketed concerts or events will continue as scheduled, according to the Facebook post.