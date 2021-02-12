Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Here's where you can catch it

From Nov. 26 until Dec. 23, the truck will be at different neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!

The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy.

From Nov. 26 until Dec. 23, the truck will be at different neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The schedule is below and will continue to update. Check back for updates here.

11/26/21: Heart of Texas & Brookview

11/27/21: Dean Highland & Sanger Heights

11/28/21: Mountainview & Landon Branch

11/29/21: China Spring & North Lake Waco (partial)

11/30/21: Alta Vista, Oakwood & Baylor

12/1/21: HWY 84

12/2/21: Cedar Ridge & North Lake Waco (partial)

12/3/21: Austin Ave & Heritage Square (Waco Wonderland)

12/4/21: Downtown & Timber Crest

12/5/21: Carver & East Riverside

12/6/21: University & Kendrick (not Sendero Springs)

12/7/21: Richland Hills & Parkdale

12/8/21: Brook Oaks & North Waco

12/9/21: West Waco & Sendero Springs