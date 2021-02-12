Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Here's where you can catch it

WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!
The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy.
From Nov. 26 until Dec. 23, the truck will be at different neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The schedule is below and will continue to update. Check back for updates here.
11/26/21: Heart of Texas & Brookview
11/27/21: Dean Highland & Sanger Heights
11/28/21: Mountainview & Landon Branch
11/29/21: China Spring & North Lake Waco (partial)
11/30/21: Alta Vista, Oakwood & Baylor
12/1/21: HWY 84
12/2/21: Cedar Ridge & North Lake Waco (partial)
12/3/21: Austin Ave & Heritage Square (Waco Wonderland)
12/4/21: Downtown & Timber Crest
12/5/21: Carver & East Riverside
12/6/21: University & Kendrick (not Sendero Springs)
12/7/21: Richland Hills & Parkdale
12/8/21: Brook Oaks & North Waco
12/9/21: West Waco & Sendero Springs
The City of Waco's website says the remaining days will be posted soon.