WACO, Ga. —

A Waco house in the 3700 block of Ethel Ave. was shot at multiple times for the second time in two days.

Waco police said it appears multiple rounds of different sized calibers were used.

The most recent shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and the first shooting happened at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ethel Ave. is blocked off and multiple Waco police officers are on scene. There are no suspects or injuries reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Popular on KCENTV.com: