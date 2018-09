Waco, TX — Flames reached up to 50 feet from a vacant Waco home that caught fire Thursday morning.

Authorities said Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview Fire Departments responded to a structure fire around 4:50 a.m. between Kate Street and Dewey D Pinckney Drive. When they arrived, the roof had completely burned off.

There are no casualties. No cause or estimation of damages has been determined.

