Waco | I-35 northbound lanes to close for construction Monday night, Tuesday morning

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will shift the I-35 northbound lanes south of BUS 77 in Waco to the newly reconstructed lanes from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

All northbound entrance and exit ramps from 12th Street to BUS 77 will be closed during this time. Northbound I-35 lanes will also be alterantiong, TxDOT said.

According to TxDOT, the northbound entrance ramps near 17th Street and 5th/4th Streets toward Downtown and University Parks Drive (Exit 334B) will be reconstructed to connect with the new lanes. Those exits are expected to be closed until Friday afternoon.

Northbound drivers will need to take Exit 334 at 17th/18th Streets to access 8th Street beginning Wednesday morning, according to TxDOT.