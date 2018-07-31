WACO — The Waco Immigrants Alliance said they've had enough of the relationship McLennan County has with the Jack Harwell Detention Center -- a jail they claim has a long rap sheet of violations and offenses.

On Tuesday, they went to a meeting with a request for commissioners not to renew the detention center's contract.

“We should not be in the business of locking people up to make money for our county," said Jordan Buckley of Waco Immigrants Alliance.

Due to recent sexual assault claims and an inmate suicide, the Waco Immigrants Alliance called on commissioners to end their contract with LaSalle Corrections, the company that runs the detention center.

"Hopefully with a better staff that is better paid by the county you wouldn't have these types of violations happening so often," said Waco Immigrants Alliance member Hope Mustakim.

In June, the Waco Immigrants Alliance launched a petition calling for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct an external investigation into sexual assault claims by immigrant detainee Estella Fajardo. They said they've felt ignored by Sheriff Parnell McNamara, but things changed once they decided to take action.

"We posted a Facebook event saying that we would be protesting again at the office and maybe doing a sit in. That day I got a phone call from his office to set an appointment," said Mustakim.

McLennan County Commissioners declined to go on camera but told Channel 6 they already resigned their contract with LaSalle corrections in March.

"The good thing is it can be broken at any time,” said Mustakim. The county just has to give a 90 day notice. That’s why we came forward. We still thought it was important even though they already voted on it. They can still break it at any time."

Sheriff McNamara did not want to comment. He said the investigation for Estella Fajardo was re-opened, but was closed again after the sheriff’s department determined she was not sexually assaulted.

