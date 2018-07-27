Immigrant advocates said they are pushing McLennan county commissioners to end their relationship with LaSalle Corrections, the company running the Jack Harwell Detention Center.

The call to action comes after someone claimed a guard sexually assaulted her and an inmate committed suicide at the center.

The Waco Immigrants alliance say they hope the commissioners will hear them out when they show up to the meeting asking the court to end their contract with jail.

In June, the group launched a petition to launch an external investigation into the sexual assault claims by immigrant detainee Estella Fajardo. Other than Fajardo they say the allegations of jail officials tampering with evidence surrounding an inmate suicide should be enough for the commissioners to consider ending the relationship.

"[LaSalle Corrections is] a for-profit corporation and they have a long rap sheet of offenses,” Waco Immigrants Alliance member Maria Delgado said. “We'd hate to see them continue a shameful relationship between McLennan county and the LaSalle corrections facility.”

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department official said an investigation launched in May determined Fajardo was not sexually assaulted at the Jack Harwell Detention Center.

The McLennan County commissioners meeting will begin 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mclennan County Courthouse.

© 2018 KCEN