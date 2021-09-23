Waco seeks input on where to spend $17 million in COVID-19 relief funds

The city created a tool on their website where residents can submit their thoughts and ideas.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is set to receive $34 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The city has set aside $17 million to go directly into the community and wants ideas on exactly where the money should be spent.

The total $34 million the city was allocated will be divided into three brackets:

$2 million for contingency funding

$15 million for infrastructure resiliency and revenue recovery

$17 million for households and businesses in Waco

Nicholas Sarpy, the city's director of office management and budget, said they want the community's input for the $17 million.

"We're beginning this process of allowing citizens to tell us you know 'These are our priorities. This is where we'd like you to spend the money.' We figured this was a perfect opportunity to do that," Sarpy said.

The city created a tool where residents can give their thoughts and ideas.

Some of the options include:

Home rehabilitation

Job training

Down payment assistance

New affordable housing

Floodplain assistance

Or you can enter your own suggestions as well.

FUNDS TO SPEND --- Heads up, Waco! City Council has set aside $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the... Posted by City of Waco - Public Information on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

"We would use the money for that but also improve the city's resiliency and you know develop areas that may need some additional assistance with money that otherwise the city wouldn't have," Sarpy said.

In October, Sarpy said his office will gather all the feedback and present it to the city manager and council. The city has received half of the funds. The second payment is expected in June 2022 and the funds will be used through December 2024.

The last day to put submit your feedback next week on Sept. 30.