Waco I-35 overpass on 4th and 5th Street set for demolition next week

Drivers and pedestrians in the area can expect the two streets under I-35 to close as early as Monday, March 29 and last around five days.

WACO, Texas — The northbound I-35 overpass at 4th and 5th Street in Waco is set for demolition next week following the removal of the overpass at University Parks Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said crews will close the two streets and the pedestrian paths under I-35 as early as Monday, March 29 at 9 a.m. The overpass removal is expected to take up to five days, and the roadway and pedestrian paths will reopen once work is complete, TxDOT added.

Eastbound drivers on 5th Street will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn at 18th Street. Meanwhile, westbound drivers on 4th Street will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at University Parks Drive.

Pedestrians are asked to use existing pathways at University Parks Drive to cross I-35 while crews work on the 4th and 5th Streets. TxDOT also wanted to remind pedestrians to remember to make eye contact with drivers before crossing, and be safe and seen. Drivers are reminded to yield right-of-way to pedestrians, especially when turning.

The department said it will shift southbound main lane traffic onto newly reconstructed lanes from BUS 77 to N. Loop 340 overnight, Wednesday, March 31.