Waco introduces Levitt AMP Waco Music Series, looking for performers

Creative Waco is gearing up for ten weekends of free concerts at the Bridge Street Plaza.

Starting April 22, Saturdays in Waco will get a little more interesting.

The Levitt AMP Waco Music Series will be hosting a ten-concert music series at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater.

Each Saturday a new lineup of performers will be featured. The concerts will feature original songs by all genres of local, regional and national performers from April 22 through July 1.

Due to a three-year grant provided to the city, this will be an ongoing music series throughout 2025.

Are you a performer?

You can apply to perform or even be nominated. For more information, fill out the Creative Waco Performance Interest Form.