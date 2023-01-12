Waco introduces Levitt AMP Waco Music Series, looking for performers

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other music-related segments with KCEN
Starting April 22, Saturdays in Waco will get a little more interesting.
The Levitt AMP Waco Music Series will be hosting a ten-concert music series at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater.
Each Saturday a new lineup of performers will be featured. The concerts will feature original songs by all genres of local, regional and national performers from April 22 through July 1.
Due to a three-year grant provided to the city, this will be an ongoing music series throughout 2025.
Are you a performer?
You can apply to perform or even be nominated. For more information, fill out the Creative Waco Performance Interest Form.
