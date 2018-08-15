WACO, TEXAS -- — Waco Independent School District rolled out a new “All day every day" theme to help boost morale at its 2018 convocation Aug. 15.

Waco ISD administrators said they want teachers to remember the motto as they dedicate their time and energy to educating the youth.

Staff at Waco ISD arrived at the Waco convention center on yellow buses and were met with an energetic greeting from cheerleaders and the band.

The convocation is an annual tradition meant to unite Waco ISD's employees as they prepare for the start of a new year.

Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson addressed the crowd with good news for the district.

The Texas Education Agency released the results of the new A through F accountability rating system. Last year Waco ISD had six schools on improvement required list. Now it only has one, Brook Avenue Elementary.

The district also improved its TEA grade from the D it received in 2017 to a C.

"We're really fired up about the hard work, the dedication and the sacrificing that our teachers, administrators, and staff have made over the last year,” Nelson said.

Dr. Nelson said for first time in over a decade there are no low performing schools in East Waco.

GW Carver Middle School was also taken off the low performing list. Teachers at the middle school said it took hard work to achieve that mission.

"It is a great feeling," seventh grade math teacher Diego Tacon said. "I can’t stop to explain how great of a feeling this is. We won't stop here."

Even though the C grade is an improvement, Nelson said he's pushing for an A-- even if he's not sure what it will take to get there.

"No one can truly articulate how to get the intricate details in how you get an F or how you get a D,” Nelson said. “We're all trying to learn how to fly the plane while the plane is in the air."

