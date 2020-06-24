Waco ISD cancels this week's summer workouts due to rising COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District has canceled summer workouts for the rest of the week (6/21-6/27) due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, according to a Facebook post from Waco ISD.

"In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our community, and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling summer workouts for the rest of this week at Waco High School and University High School. We will update you as soon as we can about when student-athletes can resume in-person summer training," the post said.