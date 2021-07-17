Waco ISD Family Fest to be held Aug. 14

Family Fest will include free food and entertainment, health screenings, immunizations and school supplies.

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD's Family Fest is back ahead of the start of the coming school year.

The event will be held Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waco High School and University High School.

Free bus rides will be available for both locations.

The festival will also allow parents and guardians to double check their student's enrollment for the coming school year. However, the district encourages parents to register their students before the Family Fest.

Families will receive a voucher for a free backpack stocked with school supplies if students are registered in the district before the festival or if they register while at the festival, according to the district.

Parents registering their children at Family Fest can take the proof of registration to the booth/table of the school in which a student is enrolled and receive the voucher for a backpack.

For students who have registered prior to Family Fest, campus personnel will verify and provide backpack vouchers. All vouchers must be redeemed for backpacks at the Family Fest location for your child's school.

The school district said Trojan feeder students must attend the University High Family Fest while Lion feeder students must attend the Waco High Family Fest.