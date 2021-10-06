Waco ISD expands free summer meal program

The summer meal program runs from June 14 through August 18, with the exception of July 5, and will provide breakfast and lunch to children 1-18 years old.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District announced that it is sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program to provide free breakfast and lunch to children 1 to 18-years-old.

The school district said the program will include all summer school campuses, nine community sites and two mobile food trucks. The sites will be open from June 14 through August 18, with the exception of Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Students will be able to eat meals at all school and community sites Monday through Friday and meals for Saturday and Sunday will be distributed on Fridays. There will also be a curbside service at Dean Highland Elementary School every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. where meals will be given out for the entire week, the district said.

Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times and mealtimes and dates are subject to change, the district said.