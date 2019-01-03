WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District hosted their second annual Empowerment Summit for young men Friday morning.

This event is for young men who have been identified as future leaders by campus administrators.

About 200 male students between 7th and 12th grade gathered to learn from local experts in the medical, legal, and educational fields.

Some of the topics covered were managing stress, social media, and sexual violence. They also learned how to get into college and leadership development.

RELATED: Frisco triplets fulfill dream of attending same college

Some of the local experts included Waco ISD's superintendent, the Advocacy Center's Program Director, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO, and the chief of the Waco Fire Department.

The event was held at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a similar event Friday, March 8 for young women at the McLennan Community College Conference Center.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Ex-Baylor football player Shawn Oakman found not guilty of sexual assault

Billy Wayne Coble executed, family members arrested after causing scene

Man shot, killed by Fairfield police officer during domestic dispute, officials say