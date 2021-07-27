Waco ISD learning how to understand kids who've experienced trauma

It was part of their summer leadership series and this week the focus was on how the brain works as a response to trauma.

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD educators learned how to better understand kids who've experienced trauma and how they can help them learn better.

It was part of their summer leadership series and this week the focus was on how the brain works as a response to trauma.

The trauma and resiliency training was lead by Steve Graner, a national speaker and project director of the Neurosequential Network.

"We are saying let's pay attention to the whole brain not just to the part we are most used to, which is our thinking and communication part of our brain," Graner said.

He taught principals, educators, and other Waco ISD staff the value of school districts understanding a neuroscience approach to teaching.

"It's a way for us to understand every bit of the student that's in front of us," Dr. Rachelle Warren said, Waco ISD assistant superintendent for student services and support.

Warren said this training adds on to what they were already implementing in the classroom as far as mental health and comes at the right time, after a difficult year for students due to the pandemic.

"We can have that focus on social, emotional well-being without necessarily understanding how things work but the moment that we really understand how the brain works and the processing that happens, then it enriches our practice," Warren said.

Graner addressed the key principles of neurodevelopment to understand how kids who've experienced trauma can learn better.