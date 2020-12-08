Waco ISD looking to double the number of substitute teachers on standby

WACO, Texas — As schools begin to reopen, local districts are searching for extra substitute teachers to prepare for potential medical absences caused by COVID-19 infections.
Students will head back to class on September 8, and just in case teachers are out sick, Waco ISD — the largest district in McLennan County, has double the need for substitutes.
During a normal school year, Waco ISD usually needs about 200 substitute teachers on standby just in case teachers get sick.
“However due to the pandemic we anticipate or could anticipate some possible absences and long term absences,” Waco ISD Superintendent of Human Resources Josie Gutierrez said. “We know we need to increase our substitute pool to be proactive and just be ready.”
As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in McLennan County, the district said it will now need at least 400 substitutes willing and ready to work.
“Hopefully in the next month, we'd like to double our pool, but we are going to be looking for subs all year long so this will be a constant search,” Gutierrez said.
District leaders said certified teachers will earn $100 per day. Those with a bachelor’s degree will earn $90 per day, and those with 40 plus college hours will earn $80 per day. Those looking to apply can do so by checking the district's website.