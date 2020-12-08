Waco ISD looking to double the number of substitute teachers on standby

The district usually has 200 substitutes ready in case teachers get sick. With the potential for teachers to catch COVID-19, the district is looking double that.

WACO, Texas — As schools begin to reopen, local districts are searching for extra substitute teachers to prepare for potential medical absences caused by COVID-19 infections.

Students will head back to class on September 8, and just in case teachers are out sick, Waco ISD — the largest district in McLennan County, has double the need for substitutes.

During a normal school year, Waco ISD usually needs about 200 substitute teachers on standby just in case teachers get sick.

“However due to the pandemic we anticipate or could anticipate some possible absences and long term absences,” Waco ISD Superintendent of Human Resources Josie Gutierrez said. “We know we need to increase our substitute pool to be proactive and just be ready.”

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in McLennan County, the district said it will now need at least 400 substitutes willing and ready to work.

“Hopefully in the next month, we'd like to double our pool, but we are going to be looking for subs all year long so this will be a constant search,” Gutierrez said.