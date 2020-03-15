WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will offer students free curbside pickup meals beginning Monday.

The district announced they will do this to provide additional support to families during this time. Staff will offer grab and go breakfast and lunch via curbside service at select locations.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each child must be present to receive a meal.

Meals will be located at the following distribution sites:

Bledsoe Miller Community Center (300 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.),

Calvary Baptist Church (1001 N. 18th A St.),

Doris Miller Family YMCA (1020 Elm St.),

Estella Maxey Place (1809 J.J. Flewellen),

Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Ave.),

Kate Ross Housing Authority (937 S. 11th St.),

Lake Shore Baptist Church (5801 Bishop Dr.),

Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.),

Park Lake Drive Baptist Church (3701 N. 27th St.),

South Terrace Community Center (2615 S. 12th St.),

St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th St.), and

Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.).

