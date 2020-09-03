WACO, Texas —

The Waco Independent School District provided families and staff with an update on the coronavirus Friday. There are currently no coronavirus cases in McLennan County and the district noted that the CDC said the current risk in the U.S. is low.

According to the Waco ISD website, the district has been closely following updates on the virus.

The website said, “While there are no cases or suspected cases within the district, we want to share some additional information about steps WISD is taking as well as steps you can take to help prevent the spread of viruses.”

Waco ISD reminded students and staff to cover their cough, wash their hands frequently and maintain personal space. The website also stated that teachers will refer students who appear to be ill to their campus nurse, and nurses will use their expertise to evaluate and address students' medical needs. Also, the custodial staff uses a hospital-grade disinfectant and continuously cleans the buildings throughout the day, supplementing that with targeted deep cleaning as needed.

Not only is the district working to keep the buildings clean, but the transportation department also sanitizes all seats and windows on buses after morning and evening routes. The child nutrition staff is conducting additional sanitizing of all surfaces and objects that are frequently used.

